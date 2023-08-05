BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Family Resource Center is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to FRYSC Director Samantha Wilson, the resource center has always given away supplies to students in the area. She said this year will be different than the years before.

Typically, the resource center hands out bags with pre-packaged supplies to Bracken County families. Wilson said the supply drive will look more like a “one-stop shop” to the families that stop by the event.

She noted that the one-stop-shop idea could give more students to feel like they’re “actually shopping” for their school supplies.

According to Wilson, the one-stop shop allows students to personalize the supplies they go home with. She thinks the idea will help students feel more involved in the supply drive than in previous years, she said.

The Back to School Supply Drive will be open to the community in different sessions. Wilson said there will be morning, afternoon, and evening sessions available to families that want to attend the supply drive.

At the supply drive, there will be various opportunities for students to prepare for the upcoming school year, according to Wilson. She said the resource center will provide free school supplies, free backpacks, and free haircuts to each student.

In preparation for the supply drive, the resource center has been requesting and receiving donations. Wilson said there have been several businesses and organizations that have donated supplies for the event.

Wilson noted that she hopes the supply drive will give students the opportunity to be “excited” about going back to school. She said there are sometimes students who do not look forward to a new school year because they cannot afford haircuts or new supplies.

A flyer said that donations for the Back to School Supply Drive can be dropped off at the Family Resource Center at 348 West Miami Street. The building is located behind Bracken County High School.

The Back to School Supply Drive is on Friday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Taylor Elementary Gym. Families can come during either time frame.

Wilson said the event is free and open to Bracken County students. A flyer for the event noted that registration is required.

To register for the Back to School Supply Drive, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelvuVS2ug3DOr4KHovKiLm-GLpOO0K78TvgKWRnALxsldLHg/viewform?pli=1.