WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Dover man was recently arrested for charges relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to federal documents, Luke Hoffman was arrested on July 12 on charges from federal authorities.

On January 6, 2021, a joint session was taking place at the Capitol with Congress meeting to certify the 2020 electoral college votes.

The certification process was taking place while on the outside there were people gathered and began trying to make their way to the capitol building.

In the statement of facts for the case of Hoffman, the background description of this day states as fact.

“As the proceedings continued in both the House and the Senate, and with Vice President Mike Pence present and presiding over the Senate, a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Capitol.”

It continued stating that “Members of the U.S. Capitol Police attempted to maintain order and keep the crowd from entering the Capitol; however, around 2:00 pm, the individuals in the crowd forced entry into the U.S. Capitol, including breaking windows and by assaulting members of the U.S. Capitol Police, as others in the crowd encouraged and assisted those acts.”

Hoffman had a criminal complaint filed against him July 7 with the offenses of civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Federal authorities were able to obtain several photos and some video footage of Hoffman as evidence according to the statement of facts that he was “interfering with law enforcement officers’ attempts to secure Capitol grounds and engaging in assaults of officers on and around the Capitol grounds.”

Later in the afternoon on January 6, 2021, the statement of facts also details how Hoffman at one point began to encourage other people to try and get inside the capitol.

It states “He physically supported other rioters who stood on his shoulders while they attacked police officers inside the tunnel with objects including a flagpole.”

The statement further states that “Hoffman also used his hand, waved overhead, and encouraged the mob behind him to move forward.”

Investigators were able to locate a social media post made by Hoffman’s wife Kari Hoffman where she posted a picture of Hoffman on Capitol grounds while the insurrection was happening and typed the caption “I’m so proud of my husband! He stood up for America today!! Were you a part of today too?.”

This social media post helped investigators identify Hoffman from the description of him they were given and were able to use it as well when asking other individuals if that was in fact him when continuing to make sure they one hundred percent identified Hoffman.

The pretrial hearing for this case of the United States of America v. Luke Hoffman will be held on Oct. 5.