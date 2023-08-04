Limestone YMCA celebrated its 35th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with raffles, food and more.

A member of the YMCA staff, Christy Berry said one raffle ticket was given out free to each of those in attendance. There were two prizes being raffled at 5:30 p.m., one for tickets to Kings Island and the other prize was tickets to the Florence Y’all Baseball game.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, coleslaw and drinks were provided (free) at the well-attended event. Also just for the day, the $50 membership fee for new members was waived Berry said.

CEO of the organization Tany Wenz said she has been with the YMCA for 30 years and has seen it grow and expand over the years to try to keep up with the needs of the community.

Wenz said the LYMCA opened in 1988, though the process started in 1984 when a concerned group of community members met to figure out ways to improve the quality of life in the community.

At the time there were not many recreational facilities in the area with year-round availability, a skilled staff, open to all ages, and adequate physical facilities among other concerns, according to Wenz.

This group came to the conclusion that there was simply nowhere for families to gather and engage in wholesome activities that would interest all members of the family, Wenz said.

“Following authorized surveys by YMCA national field consultants volunteers were sought, start-up funding secured, not-for-profit status was granted and by 1986 the Limestone Family YMCA was formally granted a charter from the YMCA of the USA,” she said.

There was some difficulty with tasks that followed, raising the money to build the YMCA. Wenz said a volunteer effort raised over $3 million and in 1988, the doors opened to a fully functional facility.

The same criteria used to open the facility in 1988, was again utilized in 2001 during a campaign to have the facilities expanded, according to Wenz.

“I have seen it expand and I have seen it grow, I have seen us adapting and changing based on community needs and programming and what people want us to be doing. Our senior population is growing quite a bit,” she said.

In fact, most of those who could be seen in attendance in the lobby were senior citizens who Wenz explained are part of the Silver Sneakers program.

“It is a health insurance program that provides and pays for membership as a preventative wellness program. So if your health insurance covers it we accept it,” she said.

Senior members account for many of the morning patrons, Wenz explained being able to come and use the facilities not only benefitted their health but also gave them a chance to socialize.

Many of the senior members are widows and widowers who come to the YMCA to be with their friends, Wenz said they even go places and plan trips together.

Jim Rawlings, 83, said he has been a member of the YMCA since 1989 and credits the facility and God for still being alive.

“This has been an excellent thing for me, it’s wonderful and I would not know a lot of these people without this place. You know the ‘Three Bobs’ started this, one was a doctor and one was an attorney and then there was Bob Vance, well the three bobbies got all of this off the ground,” Rawlings said.

Rawlings said he has seen additions made over the years and how much it has grown in size as well as members.

Melissa Brooks is a current member who worked for the YMCA for 22 years in the child-care program and she said the YMCA is a wonderful place to work.

Many childcare programs, activities and events take place at or are sponsored by the YMCA and Wenz said as the summer program is winding down they are gearing up for the start of the new school year.

Wenz said the YMCA staff will be involved in the upcoming Back to School Bash being hosted by Maysville Hands of Hope on Aug. 12.

Another new thing being started is an adult swim night with more details to come on that soon.

Future activities for the kids in the community and the start of fall programming and after-school programs are now the focus for the YMCA staff.