Residents and visitors of the City of Maysville curious about some of the lesser-known history now have an opportunity to learn through an exciting hour-long bus tour.

The tour began as a way to introduce visitors to different areas of Maysville, according to Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey.

However, since the tours started, she said she has learned that the citizens of Maysville are enjoying the tour just as much.

“Our original thought was to give visitors a quick glimpse of Maysville and Old Washington on their arrival into town. From there, visitors would decide what attractions and stops interested them the most and visit them on their own. What we have found is that citizens enjoy the tours just as much as our visitors and love brushing up on their history of Maysville,” she said.

There are two tours every other Friday. One begins at 11 a.m. and the second at 12:30 p.m.

Passengers can catch the Trolley at Limestone Park.

Once everyone is on board, the driver, Kenny Mullikin, carefully navigates the Trolley while the host of the tour, Danny Weddle, introduces himself and the historical facts about Maysville.

The trolley leaves Limestone Park and turns right down Second Street. It travels along Third Street and up US 62, headed to Old Washington. From there, it returns to downtown Maysville.

Though the tour does not offer time for stops, Weddle provides historical facts about people and buildings throughout the history of Maysville. He also takes the time to answer questions.

Some facts are a little more well-known, such as the history of Phillips Folly and Rotary Park, while others are not, such as a gunpowder explosion that was once heard in the city.

According to Bailey, the idea for the tour came from Weddle.

“Danny Weddle approached me with this idea in February about incorporating Trolley Tours into our offerings. We began with a few test runs in late spring and fully launched the tours at the beginning of summer,” she said.

The tours are offered every other Friday. The cost is $10 per person.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://visitmaysville.as.me/schedule.php?fbclid=IwAR2u6SLJD9jhdDxVyJFQzrBwte6XAUANw6Z_wHAcNqkCU3SMssZGN87bJOw.