AUGUSTA — Augusta Distillery was recently named an additional stop on the B-line, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience.

According to Meet Northern Kentucky and B-line representatives, Augusta Distillery became an official member of the B-line after its recent addition to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a “premier bourbon adventure” which showcases distilling craftsmanship from 28 distillers that are chosen by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, B-line representatives said.

Organizations that are added to the trail automatically qualify as a member of the B-line.

According to MeetNKY President and CEO Julie Kirkpatrick, the Kentucky Bourbon Craft Trail Tour saw over 725,000 visitors last year.

She noted that, with Augusta Distillery recently being named Best Bourbon in the World by San Francisco World Spirits and being added to the B-line, more people are going to be “taking notice” of Northern Kentucky’s role at the start of the “great bourbon adventure.”

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors interested in learning more about our rich heritage in spirits to the commonwealth and showcasing these two new stops along the B-line,” Kirkpatrick said.

According to B-line representatives, the B-line debuted in 2018. Since then, the group has come to hold an “official collection” of bourbon bars, restaurants, and distilleries in Northern Kentucky.

The goal of B-line members is to introduce “bourbon-curious” visitors to the Bourbon Trail, which had over two million visitors in 2022, representatives said. The additions to the B-line will bring the total number of establishments on the trail to 25.

There are seven “strict” criteria that must be met by the organizations in order to be a part of the B-line, representatives said. The criteria include a range of topics from “fostering” a bourbon-based culture to stocking a certain type of bourbon.

Restaurants must have at least 50 labels of bourbon and bars must stock at least 100, representatives said. They added that weekly bourbon-infused food and drink specials are also a requirement.

Bars must also host bourbon-related events and offer specialty flights, representatives said. They noted that distilleries must be a member in “good standing” with the KDA and be a part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail or Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

“Augusta Distillery is proud to be a member of both the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour and The B-Line. As a signature product of our state and a major source of tourism, adding to the mystique, history and legacy of bourbon is an honor,” said Augusta Distillery President Ryan Edwards. “We look forward to breaking last year’s record number of visitors in 2023 and are excited for what lies ahead.”

To view a full list of participating organizations on the B-line, please go to https://thebline.com/the-b-line-celebrates-national-bourbon-day-june-14-2022/.

Guidelines and requirements to qualify for the B-line can be found at https://www.meetnky.com/b-line-application/.

For the latest list of B-Line National Bourbon Day events and specials, visit thebline.com.

To learn more about meetNKY visit meetnky.com.