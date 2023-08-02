The recycling dumpsters located in downtown Maysville will soon have a new home at the Public Works Building.

According to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, the dumpsters are currently located on East Third Street, near the Simon Kenton Bridge.

However, due to several reasons, the dumpsters will be relocated next week to the Public Works Building at 1720 Martha Comer Drive.

According to Wallingford, some of those reasons included seeing an influx of trash in the dumpsters and seeing the bins utilized by too many non-Maysville residents.

“We were finding a ton of trash in those bins,” Wallingford said. “That’s not what they’re for; these bins are for recycling only. We were also seeing mail from Aberdeen, Ohio, Tollesboro and several other places. The bins are for our citizens; the residents of Maysville.”

Wallingford said these bins are a service to Maysville citizens because the city can no longer offer curbside recycling as it once did.

“There are no longer inmates at the landfill to sort the recycling,” he said. “So, we can no longer offer curbside recycling. So we offer this service instead. And, of course, people can go out to the landfill and take their recycling to it.”

The Public Works Building will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in order to accept recycling.

Proof of Maysville residency may be required.

“If people want to recycle, they can drive a couple of miles and still be in the city limits,” he said.