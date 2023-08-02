FLEMINGSBURG — Kentucky State Police were contacted Sunday night by the Fleming County Sheriff’s office to assist in a death investigation.

According to Trooper Scott Ferrell, the incident allegedly occurred in the Ewing community in Fleming County.

With assistance from the Fleming County Sheriff’s office, KSP investigators were notified the death appeared to be from a drug overdose, according to Ferrell.

Ferrell said he does not know at this time what led the sheriff’s office to the overdose victim, Travis Gene Collins, 36, of Ewing.

Collins was pronounced deceased by Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis according to Ferrell.

Through the investigation of the death, KSP obtained information that allegedly Marcus Harrison, 37, also of Ewing, is the individual who provided drugs for Collins, Ferrell said.

A search warrant was obtained by KSP investigators for Harrison’s residence where several items were located, according to Ferrell.

Ferrell confirmed Harrison has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to Collin’s death.

Harrison is also charged with trafficking in controlled substances and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Ferrell said.

No other details are being provided right now but Ferrell said more will be forthcoming once Harrison goes to court, Ferrell was not sure what date the first court appearance is scheduled on.

Currently, Harrison is being held at the Mason County Detention Center according to Ferrell.

Assisted in the case by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office and the Fleming County Coroner’s Office, Ferrell said this incident remains under investigation by KSP.