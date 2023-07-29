Mason County High School Culinary Arts Teacher Shannon Roberts has been awarded the Kentucky Farm Bureau and Kentucky Association for Career and Technical Education’s Carl Perkins Community Service Award.

This award recognizes and honors those individuals who have used career and technical education to make a significant impact on their communities and demonstrated leadership in programs and activities which promote student involvement in community service according to Roberts.

Roberts said she was nominated for the award by a co-worker and had to go through an application and interview process for consideration for the award.

Although the award was given to Roberts, she shares and credits her students for all of their hard work in the various programs and activities she leads.

“This would not have been possible without my students, which is what I told them at the award ceremony in Louisville, because I am the manager of the logistics of everything but the students are the ones who are putting in the work,” Roberts said.

One of the things Roberts said she has always been blessed with is working in the community she grew up in and having the relationships and connections she has, which she can use to her her students learn more about community service and giving back.

Robert’s leads the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America which is a student organization focused on preparing students to be college and career ready by strengthening employability skills. FCCLA students are involved in multiple projects throughout the year according to Roberts.

“One of my favorite projects we do each year is the Greens for Gifford, this project is in memory of John Gifford who was a CTE teacher and MCHS as well,” she said.

Greens for Gifford is a scholarship program, Roberts explained each year for the past 10 years she and her students have made wreaths and sold them and put the money made into a scholarship fund for local students which is matched by Gifford’s parents.

“We partnered with MCTC (Maysville Community and Technical College) and utilized their greenhouse because in the beginning we did not have our own at that time. We would go out and harvest greens from the community. We harvested Evergreens, grapevines, pine-cones and just everything we used except the bows and wires,” she said.

Projects are built every year based on the different needs in the community observed by the students who together decide what project would be of the most service to their community according to Roberts.

“Last year one of the biggest projects we did was I had a group of students who formed a Facebook group called ‘Walking Together’,” She said.

This group of students were all in some way affected by cancer in their families and put together a 5K fundraiser which raised over $2,000 which went to a cancer resource fund, according to Roberts.

These programs, projects and more is why Roberts was nominated for and received the Carl Perkins Community Service Award.