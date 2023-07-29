The BB Riverboat will be visiting Maysville in August.

There are several options for cruises available to the public during the two days the boat will be in town.

The first is a sightseeing cruise on Aug. 2 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and a dinner cruise to run the same time. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Aug. 3, there will be a sightseeing cruise and a lunch cruise from noon to 2 p.m. with boarding at 11 a.m. and a sightseeing cruise from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with boarding at 3 p.m.

The cost is as follows:

For the lunch cruise, it is $46 for adults and $29 for children ages 4-12.

For the sightseeing cruise, it is $29 for adults and $23 for children.

For the dinner cruise, it is $63 for adults and $45 for children.

Lunch and dinner will include a tossed salad, freshly baked bread, grilled marined chicken, braised beef short ribs, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vegetarian pasta bake and dessert.

Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey said she was pleased to see the riverboat returning to Maysville.

“We are pleased to be one of the featured stops on the BB Riverboats summer tour of river cities,” she said. “Additional activities in Maysville are wonderful for our citizens as well as our many visitors. We hope to add more water-related activities in the future and continue to take advantage of the beautiful Ohio River.”

The BB Riverboat is named for Ben Bernstein and Betty Blake, who were instrumental in starting the company, according to bbriverboats.com. The company began in 1979 and cruises began at the Mike Fink Restaurant in Cincinnati. The first cruise took place on March 15, 1980, on the M/V Betty Blake. The boat was a 400-passenger stern-wheeler. The current site for the riverboat landing is in Newport.

Reservations can be placed online or by calling 1-855-551-5334.

More information on the cruise, prices and menus can be found at bbriverboats.com/cruises/belle-of-Cincinnati-summer-cruise-tour.