Laurel Touchton is examining the pumpkin she has been growing for the last few months.

A Mason County girl, Laurel Touchton, has spent the last few months growing a pumpkin, Sylvester, in her backyard that is now estimated to be almost 250 pounds.

According to Brian Touchton, Laurel’s dad, she began talking about growing a large pumpkin last year. This is the first year she has actually gone through the process of growing one.

Angela Touchton, Laurel’s mom, said her husband has grown large pumpkins like this in the past. Laurel added that her dad has grown six “giant” pumpkins before this year.

She said his biggest pumpkin was listed in Kentucky’s Top 20 at 1,320.5 pounds. Kentucky’s state record is over 1,800 pounds.

“I thought it would be fun (to grow a large pumpkin) because I would get to meet new people at a weigh-off and learn new things,” Laurel said. She went on to discuss her method of growing a giant pumpkin.

Laurel said, in order to grow a pumpkin of that size, you need to get a specific variety of pumpkin seeds. Regular seeds will not achieve the same goal. She said she used the variety Atlantic Giant.

To begin the pumpkin growing process, Laurel started her seeds inside in April, she said. At the time she began growing the pumpkin, it was too cold to grow it outdoors.

She noted that, as the pumpkin got bigger, she had to put it in different containers under grow lights until it was warm enough to bring the pumpkin outside.

Laurel said treatments don’t necessarily make a pumpkin larger than another. The genetics in the pumpkin’s seeds are what makes it possible for it to get large, she said.

She noted that the pumpkin still needs a lot of water and fertilizer. Laurel said her dad also sprays the pumpkin for “bugs and diseases.”

According to Brian Touchton, Laurel hopes to win a Howard Dill Award. He said it’s given to the best-looking pumpkin at weigh-offs. Laurel wants to enter her pumpkin at the Chillicothe Halloween Festival or the Robert’s Family Farm weigh-off in Guston, a city in Meade County.

He added that Howard Dill was a Canadian farmer that started breeding pumpkins for giant size.

“I want my pumpkin to be orange with some cream coloring,” Laurel said. She added that her goal is to reach 1,000 pounds and said her pumpkin is already larger than her dad’s first “giant pumpkin.”

Laurel’s dad said a reasonable goal would be roughly 500 to 800 pounds, she said.

At this time, Laurel is not certain whether or not she will try to grow a giant pumpkin every year. She said she may grow one every other year.

“I feel tired and proud (after growing her pumpkin). It’s a lot of work,” Laurel said.