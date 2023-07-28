Kentucky Gateway Museum Center held a reception and ribbon cutting to debut its Port and Starboard Galleries on Tuesday.

According to KYGMC Executive Director C.J. Hunter, the galleries feature a series of model ships from the personal collections of Ashley and Barbara Ford from Cincinnati. He said there are about 66 models on display, including models in the main building of the museum.

Hunter noted the galleries were “envisioned” to serve educational purposes. He said the galleries will be available upon request to teachers and their classes. The galleries feature several educational models in addition to the artistic models.

“We’re just delighted to have these items (the models) in our collection,” Hunter said. He thanked the Fords for their contribution to the gallery and noted his hopes for education through the collection.

Ashley Ford noted the collection’s ties to the KSB Miniatures exhibit in the museum.

Ford said the ship models in his collection are adding to the “fascinating world of miniatures” that are featured in the miniature exhibit, despite being in a separate building. He said he hopes the models in the galleries will teach important information about the history of travel.

Hunter noted that there are also train and plane models in the collection, to represent the eras of travel that came after ship transportation.

According to Ford, the theme of the Port and Starboard Galleries is “the age of the ocean liner.” He noted the timeline for that era to be before the “triumph of the jet.”

Ford added that airliners and steam-powered liners, trains, decreased the popularity and interest in ocean liners because they were faster than ships. Compared to the week-long passages on ships, sometimes months long, planes and trains were noticeably faster, he said.

He went on to discuss the difference between modern-day cruise ships and ships during the age of the ocean liner. In the age of the ocean liner, ships were meant for transportation. Modern ships, however, are intended for cruises, Ford said.

He clarified that, although both eras of ships travel on the ocean, modern cruise ships rarely spend longer than a day at certain destinations. He noted that ships during the age of the ocean liner would often stay in an area for weeks at a time.

According to Ford, there are several models in the Port and Starboard galleries that vary from each other. He said the models were commissioned by different artisans and companies and based on different references.

Fored noted that some models are created using a blueprint of a ship as a reference. Some others are created using an image of a ship. He said the models based on images are often less detailed than those based on blueprints.

The ships featured in the Port and Starboard Galleries are a 1/200th scale of the famous ships they are based on. In the collection, there are replicas of the Queen Mary, along with many other well-known ships, Ford said.

He said there is a section of the Port Gallery that features the Titanic and the Carpathia, the first ship to rescue survivors from the Titanic. There is a mannequin dressed as Captain Edward John Smith, the captain of the Titanic.

Ford thanked each individual involved with the opening of the collection at KYGMC. He noted he and his wife are glad to have their collection on display at the museum.

The Port and Starboard Galleries are available upon request, Hunter said. There will be various times available for school groups to tour the galleries and view the ship models on display.

The galleries are located in the Old Pogue/Limestone building of KYGMC. For more information, please contact KYGMC at 606-564-5865 or visit kygmc.org.