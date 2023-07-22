BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Family Resource has been testing the idea of a new mental health-related program in Bracken County Schools.

According to Director Samantha Wilson, the program, if implemented, would focus on the mental health of students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. She said program directors would host workshops for students to take part in.

Wilson said the idea for the program arose during a brainstorming session. She noted that Cassie Fryman, another director at the resource center, played a role in the idea.

According to Wilson, the program will encourage students and community members to focus on the mental health of youth. She said there will be workshops throughout the school year to accommodate the program.

Wilson noted the importance of mental health in youth. The program will give students an opportunity to see how their actions will affect each other later in life, along with other things. She noted that students could develop teamwork skills.

Hopefully, the program will also build confidence in students at BCS, Wilson said. She said the program would be about getting students “out” and active in their community.

Wilson said she is not sure what the workshops would look like at this time.

After discussing the idea behind a mental health program, Wilson said the resource center made a post on social media to get an idea of the community’s interest. She said there was a lot of support from community members.

According to Wilson, several community members have offered to donate to the program so it can be utilized. She said the program will otherwise be funded through the resource center’s funds.

On a social media post, the resource center noted the inability to share further details on the program at this time. Wilson said the school administration still needs to be involved with the program idea.

A start date for the program, if implemented, was not given at this time.

The resource center encourages parents and community members to give feedback on the program idea on the center’s social media. Community members can message the center on Facebook or call 606-735-3349.

For statistics on mental health in youth, please go to https://www.cdc.gov/childrensmentalhealth/data.html.