A special needs pageant will be held at the Germantown Fair for the first time this year.

Kitten Gilligan, Germantown fair board member and chair of the teen committee said pageants are nothing new to the fair, but the special needs pageant is something they have never had before.

“We just thought it would be a good thing for us to do,” she said. “A lot of other fairs in the association have started doing it and they have had a good response to it. We thought it would be good for girls who don’t necessarily get to do that kind of stuff; that it would be a good experience for them.”

Contestants for the pageant will wear the outfit of their choice for the stage. An evening gown or Sunday best is recommended.

There will be an onstage interview will be conducted with the emcee at the contestant’s discretion.

The winner will receive a sash, trophy, tiara and flowers. The first runner-up and second runner-up will receive a gift with every contest receiving a crown as a gift for participating, according to Gilligan.

The pageant is for ages 13 and up. There is no entry fee for this pageant. The deadline to register is Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. There will be an optional rehearsal on July 31 at 6 p.m. The pageant will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

Other pageants that will be held this year include the Miss Germantown Fair Queen Pageant for ages 16-21. The entry fee is $50 and there will be no rehearsal. The pageant will be held on Monday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Contestants will wear an outfit of choice for their 5-minute individual interview and opening number. There will also be a one-piece swimsuit section and formal attire.

If contestants hold a 2023 title from any other county fair, belonging to the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows, they are ineligible to compete. Anyone who has previously won Miss Germantown is also not eligible to compete.

Contestants must reach their 16th birthday by Oct. 31 and must not have reached their 22nd birthday by Oct. 31.

The winner will represent Germantown Fair in the opening day activities at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville and the Miss Kentucky County Fair Pageant in Louisville.

The contestants must be a naturally born female, single, never married, never had a marriage annulled and never had any children.

The Miss Teen Pageant will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The entry fee is $50 and the entry deadline is Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. A recommended rehearsal will be held on Sunday, July 30 at 5 p.m.

Contests must be between the ages of 13-15. Contestants must be full-time students in an accredited Kentucky school system and a resident of the state of Kentucky.

Contestants will wear interview attire for the individual interviews. For opening walks and introductions, contestants must wear a red, white or blue outfit. No blue jeans allowed. There will also be a formal wear portion.

The Miss Pre-Teen Pageant will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The entry fee is $50 and the entry deadline is Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. There will be an encouraged rehearsal on Sunday at 4 p.m.

For the interview portion, contestants should wear age-appropriate interview attire. There will also be an age-appropriate evening gown portion.

The Little Miss and Mister pageant will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 or $40 for a couple. The entry deadline is July 30 at 6 p.m.

There will be a recommended rehearsal on Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m.

Contestants must be between 5-8 years of age.