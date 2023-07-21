Dinosaurs took over the Mason County Public Library on Tuesday, July 18.

Children aged newborn to 12 years old were present with wide-eyed expressions as they took in the sight of a full size T-Rex and four baby dinosaurs at the event.

The presenters from FelleRexpress, a family-owned business from Evansville, Indiana, led by owner Missy Feller, put on a lively, engaging and informative presentation for their audience.

Baby puppet dinosaurs including a Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus and Pteranodon were present and besides the full-size T-Rex, for the finale, there was also a full-size Triceratops.

As each baby dinosaur was introduced Feller asked the kids if they knew what type of dinosaur they were.

A Pteranodon looks a lot like a Pterodactyl so when many kids made this guess they learned that not only do the two look alike they are also both not actually dinosaurs. One child in the audience appeared to pleasantly surprise Feller when answering that the animal is a Pterasaur which is a flying animal.

There was another prehistoric animal puppet present who was also not a dinosaur.

“Grip is not a dinosaur at all, he is a Glyptotherium and he is from the ice age. Grip is a grazer, so he eats ants and berries and nuts he finds in the ground. He has an armored head, an armored shell and an armored tail,” Feller said.

After describing all of Grips attributes, Feller asked the children what kind of modern-day animal was similar to Grip, a little girl gave the correct answer Armadillo.

“Yes, he is a relative of the Armadillo. He uses his claws to get the good stuff in the ground that he likes to eat and he is about one year old,” she said.

One child asked if the dinosaur puppets were real dinosaurs, and Feller answered they were real to her and her family.

“How many of you have toys at home that you love to play with? It is really fun to play pretend, isn’t it? So that is what we are going to ask you to do is to play pretend with us,” she said.

After a few more questions the children were invited to pet and interact with the dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures for 10 minutes and were reminded not to go behind the creatures and not to try putting anything in their mouths.

Kids lined up to pet each puppet and appeared to especially like interacting with the T-Rex.

When petting time was over the presenters had a dance and sing-a-long with the kids and dinosaurs followed by a roar-off.

Ear-splitting roars rang out four-five times as every child in attendance followed directions perfectly and roared at the top of their lungs. Then it was the parents’ turn to roar, the kids won.

Following the roar off, Seraphina, the Triceratops made her way into the library and was twice the size of the T-Rex. Seraphina was the finale of the show, though there were a few details given such as eating habits and weight of a Triceratops.

Parents said they loved the event and thought the performers were wonderful and hope the library has more like it and many of the kids said they loved dinosaurs.