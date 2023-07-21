AUGUSTA — The Barbara Kelsch Retrospective exhibit is on display at the Augusta Art Guild until July 30.

According to Marilyn Lustik, a member of the art guild, “A Brit’s Eye View,” Kelsch’s exhibit, is the second one woman art show to be presented at the guild. She noted that Kelsch is a charter member of the guild.

Kelsch is a British artist, Lustik said. She moved to Augusta after meeting her husband, Bob Kelsch, when he was visiting England. The two “fell in love” and married, bringing Kelsch to America. Lustik noted their meeting was “by chance.”

During her time in England, Kelsch attended and graduated from the University of Leeds-Bradford. She taught there for 25 years after finishing school, Lustik added.

According to Lustik, Kelsch has “achieved excellence” in all types of art. She noted Kelsch’s talent with watercolor, a style of painting. Lustik commented on several pieces completed in Kelsch’s lifetime.

After moving to Augusta, Kelsch continued her artistic endeavors. Lustik said she found a “whole new world” of opportunities for creativity in Bracken County and other areas in the commonwealth.

Lustik said Kelsch was made a Kentucky Colonel for her “many contributions” to Augusta. She noted a “conceptual” rendering of the O’Neill Landing/River Walk in 2004.

Kelsch has expressed fortunate feelings to have her own studio and gallery in the riverfront town of Augusta, Lustik said. She noted that every painting in the exhibit at the guild is original, not an imitation or copy.

Lustik and Kelsch hope for community members to visit “A Brit’s Eye View” while it is on display at the guild. Kelsch wants guests to experience pleasure and peacefulness, Lustik said.

The pieces on display in the gallery include several portraits that Kelsch “captured” in Yorkshire Dales, a park in England, and in Kentucky.

The Augusta Art Guild is located at 116 Main Street in Augusta. Lustik said the retrospective exhibit of Kelch’s artwork is on display every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. until July 30.

For more information on the guild and current or past exhibits, please visit https://www.augustaartguild.com/.