The Dover Volunteer Fire Department has a new chief.

DCF Chief Glynn Parker said he was voted in as fire chief at the last department meeting on July 11.

He will replace former chief, Dan Hicks.

Hicks had been chief since 2018 and Parker has worked with the department for four years, according to Parker.

Parker said he has the backing of the department and feels he will do well. Right now, he is looking into getting new equipment for the department with grants the department has been awarded.

“It feels pretty good, it is going to be a challenge though. There is going to be a lot of hard work ahead of all of us, but I think we can do it and I think we can make Dover stronger than it has ever been and we can become a community pillar,” he said.

Parker said that being chief was not something he sought out, but he said when he was approached by several other firefighters about taking the position he started considering the appointment.

“I was reluctant at first but after I realized I had the support of the department I just went ahead and agreed. It actually caught me by surprise, I was not expecting it to really happen but they nominated me and I am good with it, I have several good members there and we are all going to work together and make it stronger,” Parker said.