FLEMINGSBURG — A new Fleming County Senior Center is scheduled to be completed and open before the end of the year.

Owner of the contracting firm Momentum Jason Walton said they broke ground on the construction in December 2022, and expect the center to be finished by October this year.

“I am the founder, owner and CEO of Momentum Construction. I started the company here in Flemingsburg back in 2011, it is kind of coming full circle for me to be able to build something in my hometown. This replaces the existing senior center which is half the size,” Walton said.

Walton said the new center will be a great updated replacement for the old one which was built in the 1950’s.

When driving up to the new building there is an overhang which will keep visitors and others dropping things off or picking up protection from inclement weather.

The more spacious center offers two meeting rooms for activities such as arts, crafts and games, with a partition which can be taken out to create one big space.

There is a community room in the back of the structure which is reportedly much bigger than what is available in the existing center.

From the kitchen, there will be a roll-up window where food will be served according to Project Manager Josh White.

“There will be new fresh finishes and new electrical and mechanical as well as restaurant equipment that will help serve the seniors of this community,” Walton said.

Other features include multiple office spaces and two storage areas.

According to Walton, there was a two-month delay in getting started on the construction because of a design flaw due to elevation.

“Now we are roaring though, we are getting there now,” Walton said.

Walton said the senior citizens in the community will have a nice, new and bigger facility to enjoy games, crafts, meals and other activities.

“It is a great place. I spent a little volunteer time at the existing one and it just gives seniors that are lonely or who just want to socialize, it gives them a place to go. Gets them out of the house and around their peers,” Walton said.

Finance Officer/Clerk of Court Tammy Gray for the Fleming County Fiscal Court said the applications for the grant money for this project have been in the works since 2019.

Fleming County Co. Judge-Executive John Sims said the bulk of the money for the project comes from the Department of Local Government, Fleming County City Council which contributed $1 million on the project and the city which put in another $100,000.

“Then the county bought part of the lots where the new building is, there are three lots altogether,” Sims said. The Hyatt family who are lifelong residents of Fleming County also donated a lot to the project.

According to Sims, the overall cost of the project is between $2.8-$3.2 million.

“The project is coming along really well, it took a while to get it going but now it is coming right along,. By December our seniors should have a brand new center to enjoy,” Sims said.

According to Gray and Sims the existing senior center will most likely be put up for auction when no longer in use.