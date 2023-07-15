MOUNT OLIVET — On Monday, July 17, a team of cast and crew will be in Mount Olivet to film an upcoming horror film.

According to Jeff Seamann, the film “Bystanders” fits the genre of “bloody revenge.”

He noted there could be a reference to the classic good versus evil scenario. Seamann said he could not give further details regarding the plot at this time.

The horror film will be a full-length feature film, Seamann said. He noted the script is almost 90 pages, indicating the film will be roughly an hour and a half. He said production will take 12 days. Crews will not work on Sundays.

Seamann said the film has already obtained a cast and crew. He said everybody involved will arrive this weekend. Seamann noted that he, a co-producer, and two directors are already in Mount Olivet.

One of the directors involved in the making of the film will play a role, he said.

Seamann said he has been in the film industry for nearly 10 years. He has been nominated for and won some awards at film festivals in previous years. He said the Nightmares Film Festival in Columbus, Ohio is where he has seen the most success.

According to Seamann, he has worked on several popular films in the past. He said he was involved with Wrong Turn, Haunt, and Mutilator Two. He noted that Mutilator Two was a sequel to a cult classic film from the 1980s.

Seamann said post-production editing for the film should take roughly three months. He said the film would hopefully be released to the public by the spring of next year. He noted that film distribution affects when films are released and the film could come out sooner or earlier than expected.

According to Seamann, he has never filmed in Mount Olivet before. He noted that he found the location of production by “pure chance.” Seamann described the property as “gorgeous.”

He said the location will be the only scene in the film. He said there was no need for a second location because of the convenience of the location.

“We’re glad to be here,” Seamann said.

He noted that there he has yet to encounter a local who is not “kind-hearted.”

Seamann said a neighbor of the property where production will take place has offered the cast and crew help in several ways. He said the neighbor gave him a weed-cutter to clear out the area of the location and offered a generator if needed.

Seamann was unable to disclose the location of the property for filming. He said the location could not be given out due to possible interruptions of production.