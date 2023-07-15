BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Health Clinic representatives are encouraging more residents to become patients of the school-based health clinic.

Since its establishment, the clinic has seen growing success, Superintendent Jeff Aulick said. He noted the care is convenient for families because of its location on the school campus.

According to Aulick, the idea for a health clinic in the county began seeing the light in 2019.

Interact for Health, a foundation in Cincinnati, contacted the health department and school system to “investigate” a plan for a school-based health center Anna Cummins, a contract worker with the health department, said.

According to Cummins, the first step of the process for the foundation is to award a planning grant. She said the organizations initially intended to spend one year planning the project but extended the timeframe when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Tony Cox, a retired health department director, said the clinic was meant to be 90 percent medical services. He said dental services were going to be limited to a few days a month. Later, the dental clinic became the main source of services.

“As things evolved, and the conversations began to be had, the dental clinic kind of took on a life of its own,” Cox said. Cummins noted that the only dentist in the area had retired, leaving residents to find new dental care.

According to Cox, an article about telehealth clinical services being provided to veterans sparked the idea of some opportunities with Bracken County’s health clinic. Cummins noted another article about the outreach that tied into the vision.

Cox said one of the main goals for the health clinic was to expand school nurse services. Several children at Taylor Elementary did not have a doctor they regularly saw, Aulick said. The school nurse was the only doctor some students had.

Cox noted the health clinic is making a “huge” difference for families in Bracken County.

Cummins noted moments when parents have said they cannot afford to take off work to take their children to a doctor. Some parents have said they cannot leave work to take their children to a doctor because they fear losing their job.

“Us being able to bring a kid over here now is a great benefit to parents because 3/4 of our parents drive to the city for a job,” Cummins said. “With PrimaryPlus, parents have the ability to remotely attend a visit. This partnership with PrimaryPlus has really increased the availability of care for our students.”

Cummins noted that telehealth services are also available through school nurses. She said Bracken County is the only county in the region that offers school-based health clinic care.

According to Cox, a large portion of funds for the clinic was established through donations. He noted contributions from the fiscal court and school board. He said the facility is currently debt-free.

Anna Joines, the dentist on-site, said the facility serves Augusta Independent Schools as well. The clinic has a portable dental station that is moved from site to site for students who do not have access to the clinic.

Cummins noted the telehealth opportunities for medical services when in-person appointments cannot be made. She said medical services are available two days a week and dental services are available five days a week.

Aulick said there will hopefully be more days for medical services in the future.

“A big misconception is that this is just for kids. It is not. This facility is for the entire community. Anyone, any age, is welcome to be a patient here,” Cummins said.

Aulick noted that the facility is the only location that accepts Medicaid in the area.

Cox said there are members of the community that are still surprised to hear about the health clinic. He feels some residents have not realized services are being provided again because of how long it’s been since they were offered.

The Bracken County school-based health clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling the clinic at 606-402-2075.

For more information on services offered at the clinic, please go to https://www.primaryplus.net/.