VANCEBURG — An Ohio woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a Lewis County Deputy.

On July 5, Alexis Denise Hale, 31, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested in Lewis County following a vehicular pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies, according to uniform citation.

The Kentucky State Police received a call from Lewis County dispatch at approximately 5 p.m., requesting assistance with an officer involved in a shooting on Kentucky 8.

Officers said that upon arrival to the scene, it was determined that South Shore Police Department Chief Bill Swords was in pursuit of a vehicle allegedly operated by Hale.

Swords was in pursuit of the vehicle because it had allegedly been stolen earlier that day in South Shore.

The pursuit continued into Garrison where the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department Deputies Matt Ross, Jason Bryant and Tony Carrington joined the pursuit.

While in pursuit in Garrison, Hale allegedly struck a white minivan occupied by two adults and two small children while attempting to pass in the emergency lane, causing moderate damage.

According to official documents, Hale allegedly continued to ignore Sword’s emergency lights and sirens and at one point swerved her vehicle in the direction of Deputy Bryant in an attempt to strike him when he was outside of his patrol vehicle.

Documentation also said Bryant fired three rounds from his duty pistol in Hale’s direction during her attempt to hit him with her vehicle.

After the missed attempt, allegedly Hale attempted to flee from officers by taking Kentucky 9 at a high rate of speed. She reportedly sped down Kentucky 9 to Dudley Avenue and to Kentucky 8, when at the junction of East Kentucky 8 she made a left turn and headed back in the direction of the white minivan she had allegedly struck early on in the pursuit.

Carrington reportedly took protective measures, placing his patrol truck in between Hale and the van which was still occupied by two adults and two young minors.

According to official documentation as a result of Carrington’s action the push bar of his patrol truck struck the left rear bumper of the vehicle Hale was driving. Being struck allegedly caused Hale to lose control of the car and go into an embankment where the car finally stopped.

Hale was placed under arrest and taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to reports.

After her arrest, it was discovered that Hale had active warrants in Ohio and her license was suspended.

Hale is charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, attempted murder of a police officer, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked licence.

She has pled not guilty to all charges and her pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 18.