AUGUSTA — Jackie McMurrin has been named the 2023 admiral for Riverfest Days.

McMurrin said she is not sure how she came to be nominated and chosen as admiral. She noted that Riverfest Days used to have a committee but she is uncertain who is currently serving on it.

She said she is thankful for the opportunity to serve Augusta in this way.

McMurrin currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Augusta College Echo Hall Association. She said she also currently runs the Augusta Kentucky Historic District Facebook page.

She noted that she is married to Chaplain Philip McMurrin of Hospice of Hope and is a devoted mother and grandmother. McMurrin is involved in the community in many ways.

She said there have been several times when she has posted items on the historic district page showcasing Augusta and what it’s like to live in a small town. She noted posts about Augusta’s river scenery and local businesses.

McMurrin said she also posts updates about what’s happening in Augusta to keep community members updated.

For 17 and a half years, McMurrin served on the Augusta Independent School Board. She noted that she has worked in childcare for 22 years. McMurrin owned and operated five childcare centers, she said.

McMurrin said she has served in other areas of the community in addition to the school board. She said she served on the Augusta City Council for two years and was an Augusta Rotarian for 22 years.

McMurrin said that she was an Augusta Rotarian for 22 years and was the first woman president of the Rotary Club. She said she was the first Rotarian to be elected to a state position.

When McMurrin received the call from Tourism Director Janet Hunt telling her she had been chosen as admiral, she was not sure what to expect. She said she thought Hunt was calling to discuss veteran banners that will be hung around the city.

McMurrin said she was shocked to hear she was chosen as Riverfest Day’s admiral this year. She said she has never been the admiral before. She noted that the admiral of Riverfest is essentially an ambassador for the festival.

According to McMurrin, as admiral, she will be recognized and awarded during a ceremony on Saturday, July 15, during Riverfest Days celebrations.

“I’d like to thank the City of Augusta and the tourism department for nominating me,” McMurrin said. “Small-town living has always been special. I’m definitely an advocate for small-town living.”

Riverfest Days in Augusta begins on Friday, July 14, and concludes on Sunday, July 16. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and end at 10 p.m. Saturday events start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. Sunday events begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

On Friday, residents can visit local vendors and eat food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Beer Garden will be at Sunset Point until 10 p.m. At 6 p.m., a beauty pageant will begin at the community center. Music by Hay Boys will be at Sunset Point from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Riverfest Days celebrations will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. A flyer said festivities will start with an opening ceremony at Rock Stage on Riverside Drive. This is when McMurrin will be recognized as admiral.

Vendors and food will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Riverside Drive and Bracken Street. Beer Garden will be at Sunset Point from noon to 10 p.m. An old tractor show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A baby show will begin at 1 p.m. at the Clooney Community Center. Registration is at noon, a flyer said. Music is available from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. DJ music by JG’s will be at Rock Stage, Corner Boys will be at Sunset Point, and Boone Alley will be at Sunset Point.

Corner Boys are set to perform from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Boone Alley is set to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, celebrations will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Vendors and food will be available on Riverside Drive and Bracken Street all day. From noon to 5 p.m., DJ music by JG’s will be at Rock Stage. Beer Garden will be at Sunset Point in the same time frame.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kentucky’s County Duo can be seen at Sunset Point, a flyer said. A mother-and-daughter look-a-like contest will take place at 2 p.m. at Sunset Point.