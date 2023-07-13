The case involving a Maysville man charged with attempted murder has been bound to the grand jury.

On July 2, around 7 p.m., the Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Central Avenue and East Sixth Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found that a vehicle in the area of East Sixth Street had been struck by gunfire.

According to officers, 23-year-old Dimetri White had allegedly fired a gun at victims following a verbal altercation. However, none of the victims were injured in the shooting.

White was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

On July 5, he appeared in district court before District Court Judge Kim Leet Razor. During the hearing, probable cause was found to send the case to the grand jury.

During the hearing, White was also ordered to have no contact with the victims in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Maysville Police Department at 606-564-9411 and speak with Det. Ryan Hull.