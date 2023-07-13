VANCEBURG — City of Vanceburg’s Party in the Park will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Veteran’s Park.

Kicking off the events at 3 p.m. are a power wheels race and a dog show according to City Clerk Greta Mae.

“The power wheels race for the little kids aged 4,5 and 6 years old, will be held in the Merchants parking lot. We had it last year and I am hoping we will have a better turnout this year, it is something fun for the kids,” Mae said.

Kids participating in the race will need to bring their own power wheels and a helmet Mae said.

“We also have the dog show and it will be at the Veteran’s Park and it also starts at 3 p.m. The dog show is new this year and it has 10 categories,” she said.

Mae said it is $15 to enter your dog in the contest and $5 per category. The categories include fabulous fella, loveliest lady, golden oldie (senior dogs), prettiest pup, best dressed Fourth of July attire, child’s best friend, best groomed, waggiest tail, best personality and the dog judged ‘most likely to take home, according to Mae.

The winner in each category of the dog show will get a bandana instead of a placing ribbon Mae said.

There will also be a Cruise In which will start at 4 p.m. on Front and Main Street which is being sponsored by Globe Family Funeral Chapel, according to Mae.

The Cruise In is a yearly event and a chance for people to bring out and show off their classic cars, Mae said the event is usually well attended.

Prizes for the Cruise In will include a random drawing for $500 and there will also be 20 $25 prizes given out according to Mae.

“We also decided to do a 1950-60’s theme this year, if people want to come dressed in 50’-60’s attire and I think there will be a prize or two given away for best outfit,” she said.

Between 6-9 p.m. in the Veteran’s Park, there will be live music from the band ‘Bustin’ Loose’ singing 1950-60’s music, according to Mae.

“There will be food vendors, we are having Sprigg’s Steak and Ribs coming and also a slushy truck called the Snowy Turtle which is local,” she said.

Mae said they are looking into having other food vendors but nothing has been confirmed yet.

For additional information on the Cruise In call Steve at 606-202-3806, for information on the power wheels race call 606-796-3044, and for more details on the dog show call Nichole at 606-541-5822.