AUGUSTA — Augusta Distillery recently closed on over 30 acres of property in Bracken County’s Industrial Park for a rick house project.

According to Judd Weis, a co-founder of the distillery, he and the other co-founders have been working with Bracken County’s Industrial Authority for several years to begin this project.

Weis said the owners of the distillery wanted to “take advantage” of the park and its proximity to Kentucky 9. He noted the convenience of the property in relevance to the distillery.

“The location was perfect,” Weis said. He went on to further discuss the steps taken to purchase the 34 acres in the industrial park.

According to Weis, representatives of the distillery worked closely with Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden and Bracken County magistrates to make the project happen officially.

He said there has been “incredible” support from each individual involved in the rick house project.

“This is a big step for the county as it (bourbon production) becomes part of one of the fastest-growing industries in the state,” said Earl Bush, Chairman of the Industrial Authority Board.

Weis stressed that a key part of the distillery’s mission in building rick houses is to create a large economic opportunity for Augusta and Bracken County. He noted that the distillery already provides economic opportunity for Augusta.

Weis feels the Rick House location will allow a larger economic opportunity for Bracken County as a whole, he said.

According to Weis, Augusta Distillery’s rick house project includes five rick houses standing at the Bracken County Industrial Park. He said the total number of barrels of bourbon that can be housed will be 250,000.

In 45 days, Augusta Distillery will “break ground” on the property that was recently purchased. He said he expects the first Rick House to be complete in February or March of 2024. The distillery will start the project with two rick houses, he added.

Weis noted the timing of the first rick house completion is a “good thing” because it will be around the same time that bourbon barrels are starting to be filled. After being filled, the barrels will be “put to sleep” for eight years, he said.

According to Weis, the rick houses will be used to store bourbon for Augusta Distillery and other distilleries nearby that may need the space. He said anything that needs to be stored can be stored once the project is complete.

For more information on rick houses, please visit https://ward3.com/how-does-a-rick-house-for-bourbon-work/.

For more information on Augusta Distillery, please go to https://augustakydistillery.com/ or visit the organization on Facebook.