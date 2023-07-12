The Maysville-Mason County Landfill will soon be named after former Mason County Judge-Executive James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein.

During the Mason County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, the announcement to make the name change was brought up by Mason County Commissioner Joe McKay.

McKay said that Gallenstein has tirelessly served the community and always works to improve the lives of people living in Mason County.

“You have a lot of people who are true public service,” McKay said. “But, there is one who really stands out as a person. He loves his God, he loves his family and he loves his community. Buddy Gallenstein has been a dedicated public servant for many years. He is a visionary leader who is always looking to improve the lives of people in this community. His legacy is one of service and dedication.”

According to McKay, Gallenstein has been hands-on with several projects throughout the years, including the garbage program and the landfill.

“He is just a tireless worker, even to this day,” McKay said. “I think it’s a fitting tribute to his legacy and commitment to this community to change the Maysville-Mason County Landfill to the James L. Buddy Gallenstein Environmental Complex.”

According to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, the complex will include the landfill and recycling center. He also said Gallenstein is well deserving of the honor.

“Several months ago, Commissioner Joe McKay, Mike Denham and I had a conversation regarding honoring Judge Gallenstein. During his term as Judge Executive and also since, few people have been as instrumental for Mason County. In thinking about how we might honor him, we always came back to Judge Gallenstein’s leadership on the development, growth and leadership at the Maysville Mason County Landfill. Judge took what was once, just a small community dump and, through his leadership, developed what has grown to become our regional Landfill,” McNeill said. “Ultimately, it came down to honoring a true pioneer for Mason County. I personally appreciate Judge Gallenstein for not only his leadership but his friendship as well. Every Mason County citizen should. Commissioner McKay, Mike and others were spot on in pushing this initiative.”

Mason County Attorney John Estill talked about his history with Gallenstein and why he was pleased to see the landfill renamed for Gallenstein.

“My time with Buddy and Alice Gallenstein goes way back before I was Mason County Attorney,” he said. “Starting at age six, I was in their home or their son was in my home about as much as we were in our own home. All the wonderful things you’ve done…when Buddy Gallenstein came on the scene, we had a dump. He started with a solid waste plan and he made that his initiative. We had a solid waste ordinance. Judge Gallenstein made a door-to-door collection system and we do have one of the finest collection systems. We’ve gone from having an old dump with violations from Frankfort to where we are today. Now, if we have a problem with Frankfort, they stand behind us. We are one of the few counties that own and operate a solid waste facility. The James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein Environmental Complex is well deserved. I’m proud of you, judge.”

Gallenstein and his wife, Alice, were present at the fiscal court meeting during the unveiling of the name change.

“Thank you, all. I appreciate this and the good citizens of Mason County,” Gallenstein said.

Former State Representative Mike Denham was also present to speak about why he believed Gallenstein was deserving of the honor.

Denham said Gallenstein has worked hard to clean up the landfill and was known as an expert when it came to solid waste and landfills.

“It’s always been a pleasure working with Judge Gallenstein. We had always had problems with the dump until Buddy took over and he really got things straightened out,” he said. “When I was in the legislature, he was recognized throughout the state as the leading expert in landfills. He came to Frankfort several times to testify. Thank you for making sure this landfill is there for the citizens of this community for a long time.”

There will be a ribbon cutting for the renaming of the landfill scheduled for a later date.

“We wanted to surprise Buddy and Alice Kaye yesterday at Fiscal Court. Once we have the new signage in place, we’ll work with the Chamber and other groups to have a formal ceremony on site. We’re looking forward to the dedication of the James L ‘Buddy’ Gallenstein Environmental Complex,” McNeill said.