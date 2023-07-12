MOUNT OLIVET — A couple has been indicted after allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 from the Robertson County Fire Department.

Larry Burden and Angela Burden were both members of the fire department, according to Fire Chief Frank Fulton.

The couple were indicted by a Robertson County Grand Jury on Monday. They face charges of abuse of the public trust ($100,000 or more), complicity to abuse of the public trust, theft by unlawful taking and complicity to theft by unlawful taking.

According to robertsoncounty.ky.gov, Larry Burden serves as the county road supervisor and solid waste coordinator.

The indictment says that between January 2014 to February 10, 2023, Larry and Angela Burden allegedly “obtained public money or property valued at $100,000 or more subject to a known legal obligation to make a specified payment or other disposition, whether from the public money or property or its proceeds and intentionally dealt with the public money or property as his own and failed to make the required payment or disposition.”

According to the indictment, Larry and Angela Burden are being held on $114,000 bail. They are required to have no contact with the premises of the Robertson County Fire Department, shall have no unlawful contact with co-defendants, shall be monitored with drug testing at the direction of pretrial services, shall not consume any alcohol or controlled substances, shall make all court appearances and shall not commit any further offenses.

On Tuesday, Angela and Larry Burden were incarcerated in the Bourbon County Detention Center in Paris.

A third, unrelated, indictment was also handed down on Monday for Ethan Woodrow Ketterer, for charges related to arson.

According to the indictment, Ketterer was indicted on two counts of second-degree arson, one count of theft by unlawful taking (under $500), one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

The indictment says that on May 25 and June 8, Ketterer allegedly committed the crime of arson by starting a fire with the intent to destroy or damage a camper owned by Jerry Reed. He also allegedly took property valued at less than $500 from Reed.

Others indicted included:

— Joe Allan Myers, one count of theft by unlawful taking.

— Emily Becht, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count theft by unlwaful taking and one count falsely reporting an incident.