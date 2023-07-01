WFTM has been chosen as the grand marshal for the Maysville Fourth of July parade.

According to Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece, WFTM was chosen because of its tradition of covering the lives of people in the Ohio Valley area.

Since James M. Finch and Charles Clarke brought

“WFTM on the air on January 1, 1948, the radio station has chronicled the history of this area, both the good times and the bad. Later, taking over the mantle from his father, James A. Finch has continued in that tradition, introducing Maysville to those who have helped shaped our region, as well as offering a springboard to well-known broadcasters like Nick Clooney and Walt Maher,” she said. “As soon as we found out this was the 75th anniversary of WFTM, the board knew we wanted to honor them in this way. The radio station has kept us informed, sponsored countless events and causes and are always the best cheerleaders in town for our whole area. They are the dream community partners.”

WFTM Station Manager Robert Roe said he was excited to have the station chosen.

“It is humbling to be chosen as this year’s Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshals,” he said. “We take our duty to our community very seriously and plan to continue for years to come. Thanks to streaming, we literally have a worldwide audience, boasting listeners in many countries. It’s an exciting time to be in broadcasting.”

Over the years, there have been many presenters for WFTM, including names like Dot Wood, J. Scott True, Bill Stewart, Don Stahl, Danny Weddle, Doug McGill. This list goes on with Travis Scaggs and Drew Spangler settling in their home community and serving as the new generation of local broadcasters.

According to Reece, this is not the first time a group, rather than an individual, has been chosen as grand marshal.

In 2021, first responders and healthcare workers were chosen for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade lineup will start under the train trestle on East Second Street at 6:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade.

“Folks can get up on Tuesday morning and decide they want to deck out their bike, boat, car or truck and head on downtown and participate that evening,”

She added that floats are especially welcome from any church, school, neighborhood, business, or community organization that wants to get in on the fun.

The rest of the day will be filled with activities for families.

At 6:30 a.m., there will be a 5K/2 mile walk sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, beginning at the Limestone Landing.

In the afternoon, there will be a pet pageant at 4 p.m., sponsored by the Maysville Green Dog. Also beginning at 4 p.m. will be inflatables at the Rotary Park. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2734 will provide hot dogs, chips and drinks.

“The folks at the VFW are always there when you need them,” Reece said. “They sponsor the Trunk or Treat during our Downtown Halloween and asked to be involved in even more events. We are very happy to have them involved on the Fourth.”

At 6 p.m., there will be a bicycle-decorating contest at the Rotary Park. Each participant will receive a t-shirt donated by Wald Manufacturing. The winners will receive a new bike from McRobert’s Furniture.

At the Limestone Park, there will be music, food and vendors beginning at 4 p.m. Disclaimer will perform at 5 p.m and continue until the parade begins at 7 p.m. After the parade, the Chuck Taylors will play until the fireworks begin at dark.

Reece she and the Main Street Board are very appreciative of Bruce Carlson, Dee Werline, and their crews for always making the beautiful park available for the Independence Day festivities.