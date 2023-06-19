Maysville’s annual Juneteenth celebration was held in Rotary Park on Saturday.

At the event, there were several vendors, food opportunities, and face painting. Guests had opportunities to obtain Juneteenth merchandise, novels written by Randolph Runyon, snow cones, and food.

Dozens of community members were present to partake in the celebration’s events. Markus Morton, the coordinator of the event, also known as DJ Awready, was present to entertain guests.

Morton was one man who brought his knowledge of Juneteenth celebrations to another area, Leslie Mayberry said. She added that he brought what he witnessed in Oklahoma to Maysville in 2016.

Since 2016, Maysville has celebrated Juneteenth annually, Mayberry said.

After several moments of eating, dancing, and playing games, Mayberry spoke to guests about the importance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Mayberry said Juneteenth marks the end of slavery and the beginning of a legacy left behind by former enslaved persons. She noted her speech would focus on legacies left behind.

According to Mayberry, the history of Juneteenth began in 1865 when Major Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army led 2,000 troops to Texas to reform over 250,000 African-American persons wrongfully held in bondage.

She noted the importance of knowing the history of slavery’s end before 1865.

Two months before Granger’s journey to Texas, the Civil War ended. Several years before the war ended, Abraham Lincoln’s preliminary Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved persons who were under rebellious control or had succeeded from the union.

Lincoln’s proclamation was made on Sept. 22, 1862, and went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, Mayberry said. Although some states were not included in the proclamation, Texas was one that was.

Mayberry said Texas should have freed enslaved persons in the state once the proclamation went into effect but did not do so until Granger’s troops arrived in 1865.

After Granger’s success in Texas, Juneteenth began to be observed and celebrated across the nation, Mayberry said.

Mayberry went on to discuss that several freed persons at the time did not want to celebrate Juneteenth because they were afraid younger generations would never fully understand the experiences that came with slavery.

“Although we did not experience the atrocities of the slave era, we can pay homage to our ancestors for the sacrifices they made for us to have a better future,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry said that Granger, along with the freed persons before current generations, left behind several legacies for younger generations to follow. She noted that legacies impact the world and leave behind inherent responsibilities for younger generations.

“I would like to remind all of us that we are standing on our ancestors’ shoulders. Shoulders that have already borne the atrocities of an institution that attempted to extricate them from their homeland, their culture, and their families. Shoulders that have carried the physical and psychological weight of this country. It is our responsibility, our honor, to reach out to the generation behind us and help them onto our shoulders,” Mayberry said.

She noted that younger generations should be educated on their ancestors’ struggles and triumphs.

“What is your legacy?” Mayberry said in her closing statement.