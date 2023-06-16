VANCEBURG — On Tuesday, June 13, Wesley Cornell, 30, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Kentucky State Police released a statement on Wednesday that said on Monday, June 12, at 3:14 p.m. KSP was contacted by the Carter County 911 emergency dispatch center stating an Olive Hill Police Department officer had been involved in a shooting.

The officer was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A KSP official said the officer has now been released from the hospital.

Officials said the initial investigation revealed the shots were fired from a 2008 white Pontiac Torrent with damage to the rear fender was being operated by Cornell of Vanceburg.

Shots fired struck the officer’s cruiser and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shrapnel, officials stated. Troopers from Post 14 in Ashland and Post 8 in Morehead worked in conjunction with a multitude of agencies and departments to locate the suspect.

While agencies were looking for Cornell a post was put on social media warning residents of Olive Hill there was a suspect of a shooting in the area and advising residents to stay inside their homes.

At approximately 8 p.m. law enforcement located the vehicle and alleged suspect on Laurel Creek Road in Lewis County. Officials said the KSP Aircraft section and KSP Special Response Team were called to help locate and apprehend the subject.

The warrant of the complaint states that officials on the scene attempted to speak with Cornell but Cornell would not comply. According to official documentation, at one point Cornell allegedly abandoned his vehicle and went into the woods on foot.

Units were called to the scene and set up a perimeter and officials state Cornell began shooting at the units with what appeared to be a long gun from a distance. At this point a call for an arrest warrant was submitted and after what officials describe as a lengthy standoff the alleged suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Cornell was taken to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

KSP officials said the incident remains an open and ongoing investigation. KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

Cornell is currently being held in Carter County Detention Center with a $1 million bond, his pretrial hearing is scheduled to take place on June 27.