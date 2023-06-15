Update: Chad Doerman age 32, the father of the three deceased juveniles, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Murder, all unclassified felonies. Doerman was transported to the Clermont County Jail after being interviewed by detectives and is currently being held without bond. Doerman was set to appear for his arraignment on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. in Clermont County Municipal Court.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be reviewed in its entirety with the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.