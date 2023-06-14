FLEMINGSBURG — Flemingsburg Tourist and Convention Commission will be hosting the annual Summer Palooza on Saturday, June 17, at Newman Memorial Park from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Entry to the event, including the carnival rides, inflatables, live musical entertainment and more will be free. However, food and craft vendors will have items for sale.

“The money we have we get from tourism tax and as a member (of the commission) we have collectively decided that we don’t wish to profit from any of it—we benefit more from giving back to the community. That’s why there’s no fee on anything, not the prices for the rides or admission or anything. We just want everybody to come out and have fun,” Director of FTCC Melanie Jones said.

Jones said she and her co-workers try to find and bring in new attractions every year.

“This year we have added two escape rooms and ax throwing, we felt we were missing an age demographic like teenagers and early twenties,” Jones said.

Escape rooms are usually themed and generally involve finding clues and solving puzzles in order to escape, according to Jones.

Jones said there will be one smaller escape room which will be for younger kids and a bigger escape room for teens and adults to solve. Jones said they can be completed in a group or individually.

“The time can be set first for 15 minutes—then it can increase in 15-minute increments for up to an hour but we’ll start at 15 minutes and then it will just depend on popularity. Everybody should come on out and just see what we have going on this year. I did my first escape room two weeks ago just trying to get myself psyched up for this one and they are so much fun,” she said.

Another new attraction at this year’s palooza is ax throwing, which Jones said was also to bring in a younger demographic, though there is an age limit of 13 years of age and up.

For the live music portion of the event, Jones said there will be three live performances. First up will be Hunter Jordan who Jones said has recently been playing at multiple events throughout the Buffalo Trace area and has just recorded and released his new song ‘Sacrifice’.

Also performing will be The Dooley Gang. Jones said they are very impressive and that one of the members is a CMA winner and another member is in the songwriters guild. The last to perform will be Revel Arcade, Jones said they play mostly pop rock and are geared for teenagers.

There will be multiple food vendors and food trucks such as 606Tacoz and Three Silos who will have two booths set up, Jones said.

“We’ll have everything from barbeque, tacos, ribeyes, tenderloin, hot dogs, hamburgers, cotton candy, popcorn and deep-fried anything and there will be Amish baked goods. Anything you could want. On behalf of Flemingsburg Tourism I just want to encourage everybody to come out and have a great, free family day, and then to close out the night we’ll have beautiful fireworks by Rozzi’s,” she said.