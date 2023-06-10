Maysville City Commissioner Ann Brammer and Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer look on as American Countess Shore Excursion Director Judy LaMance comes ashore.

The American Countess visited Maysville on Friday, bringing in visitors from several states.

The boat docked at the Limestone Landing at 8 a.m. on Friday and departed at 1 p.m.

Passengers were able to leave the boat after it docked and had two options for tours: a hop on/hop off tour or a premium tour that took them to several areas around Maysville.

While passengers were visiting the town, American Countess Captain Richard Bryant offered a handful of people a tour of the boat.

The American Countess includes everything a guest might feel like they need for a week on the water. There is a fitness center, dining hall, sleeping quarters, a medical facility, theater, bar and a gift shop.

Bryant allowed the visitors to see the captain’s area, where the crew works to make sure the boat stays on course.

“You follow the current and sometimes it’s like going in blind,” he said.

According to Bryant, the boat will typically dock in areas that are near an airport, guests will fly into where the boat is docked and board there. Tuesdays are the turnover days for tours.

“On Tuesdays, it’s turnover, so people can fly in,” he said. “Generally, guests will turn over. We have had some guests go back to back, but that is a small percentage.”

Bryant said he always enjoys visiting Maysville with the American Countess.

“I love all the little towns we stop in,” he said. “There is something special about each one of them. This town is in my top five, for sure. It’s quaint, clean and has a small-town feel. If I could leave Galveston and move, I would move to a small town like this.”

According to American Countess Shore Excursions Director Judy LaMance, the boat started the journey in Louisville and will end the journey in Pittsburgh, Penn.

“It’s seven days in between,” she said. “We have one day where we are river cruising, but other than that, there is a port everyday. When we leave here, we are heading to Point Pleasant.”

LaMance said she has been to Maysville on the boat 12 times and always enjoys visiting.

“We love Maysville,” she said. “The guests are always in love with Maysville. I love it here. It’s such a warm, welcoming town and our guests always love stopping here.”

Several city and county officials were at the Limestone Landing to greet passengers as they stepped off the boat.

Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey said she was excited to have the boat visiting.

“We’re super excited to have the American Queen Voyages here with the American Countess,” she said. “The American Heritage and American Cruise Line companies will be here next year for up to 48 hours several times during the summer. We’re hoping, today, to make such a good impression that American Queen Voyages will extend their stay in the future.”

Maysville City Commissioner Ann Brammer said she was also happy to see the American Countess visiting the city.

“I’m excited to see the American Countess here,” she said. “It brings a lot of tourism to Maysville. It showcases what Maysville has to offer and they are always welcome here.”