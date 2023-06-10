Mason County School District Superintendent Rick Ross’ contract was renewed during a special meeting of the board of education on Wednesday.

Present at the meeting were Mason County Superintendent of Schools Rick Ross and MCBOE members Vicky Lowe, Lamont Johnson, Michael Coleman and Karen Osborne along with Kelly Caudill as legal counsel. Board member Ron Rosel was absent.

Ross’ contract is effective as of July 1, 2023, and expires on June 30, 2027. He said everything in his new contract is the same as his contract from 2018, except he was supposed to receive a five percent increase which he will not receive.

According to the new contract, the base salary for Ross is the same as his current salary at $210,586 per year plus benefits.

Additionally, the district will reimburse Ross for the actual cost of his employee portion of payments made on behalf of Ross to the Kentucky Teacher Retirement, including amounts made attributable to his sick days, vacation days and annual leave payout.

During the term of his contract, the board agreed to provide group term life insurance, the amount will be the same as his current base as an employee benefit available to administrators in the district. Per the contract, Ross and his family will also receive health and dental insurance of Ross’ choosing from a group plan available through the district, including a $2,000 board-paid flexible spending account annually.

Ross is entitled to 12 sick days per year and 25 paid days of annual leave per year. He is not permitted to accumulate more than 60 days of annual leave at any time.

Professional leave for the summer months is an entitlement taken into account case by case with prior board approval for superintendents.

The board will reimburse Ross for all travel expenses, lodging and subsistence expenses in keeping with board policy as it applies to all other school employees.

Fringe benefits for Ross per the contract in recognition of the fact Ross’s duties often require him to use his personal vehicle, the board will pay him a vehicle allowance of $550 per month.

Other benefits include an iPad and laptop and an additional $150 per month as a technology allowance to offset the costs of data plans and cell phones not provided by the district but essential to his position.

Ross signed the contract which states he will devote his time, attention and energy to the business of the MCPS district which includes participation in community organizations and events.

“It’s essentially the same contract I’ve been working under since 2018. The spreadsheet shows savings generated only in the central office since 2013. Not replacing two full-time and two part-time positions has saved $2.7 million. I’ve saved $2 million by reallocating federal dollars. This covers the cost of my contract multiple times. We have made $40 million in facilities improvements with over half of that coming from the state, not Mason County. Our students earn about $1 million per year due in dual credit to the increase in dual credit options since 2013. We offer 30 career pathways which is triple what used to be and double what other area high schools offer,” Ross said.

Ross also wanted it noted that the fund balance was projected to be negative $1.1 million upon his arrival in 2013. The balance is now nearly $7 million, almost an $8 million turnaround.

“Tax rates have been increased by the board just two-three times in the last 20-25 years,” he said.

Also on the agenda were informational items provided by Ross regarding updates on policy and procedures, food service and prospective certified and classified jobs lists and pay schedules.

“Classified folks no longer need a high school diploma, we can hire with a GED, which I think is a good thing,” Ross said.

Ross disclosed faculty and staff are no longer required to provide an affidavit for sick leave but commented that they had never really been required to provide one.

A financial report provided by Finance Officer Lisa Moreland for the month of May was presented to the board and a copy can be obtained upon request to the MCBOE as it is a matter of public record.

The board then approved the consent agenda and the individual approval agenda including multiple projects presented by Architect Craig Aossey.

Possible construction projects presented by Aossey for the board to consider a new tennis court, softball field, a new canopy for Mason County Intermediate School, and lighting for the football field among other projects.

According to Aossey these are only projects to consider, the board can remove any project they don’t think is needed at this time. He also said at this time there are not any bids (contractors will bid on a project and the board decides what bid to accept) because presently these items are exploratory and he was only requesting approval to explore each option. The board approved this item.

One attendee of the meeting asked the board why they seemed to be skipping the public comment portion usually seen on the board agenda.

Coleman responded that they were not permitting comment according to board policy in regard to specially-called meetings.