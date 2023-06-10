Sometimes hitting rock bottom can change a life, and 13 years ago a local man almost died and he celebrates that day every year.

Kevin Ormes, 49, said in time he hit below rock bottom. He started drinking heavily at just 17 years of age while in the army, but he was drinking even before that time.

“I knew I had a problem. My first year in high school, all of my friends would chip in to get a six-pack of beer and I would buy another six-pack just for myself. I knew I had a high tolerance, I progressed and in the end would drink three-fifths of vodka a day,” Ormes said.

Dependence on alcohol became almost like a job, Ormes said he spent most of his days making sure to secure alcohol because he was to the point he felt sick without it. By age 36, he had been arrested multiple times with two DUI’s and four charges of alcohol intoxication.

Alcohol wasn’t his only addiction, Ormes said he also used cocaine and crack cocaine.

Life being an endless quest for alcohol or other substances became unbearable for Ormes, he had isolated himself from family and many friends out of shame and embarrassment. One day Ormes said he’d had enough and called a friend to take him to a sobriety center in Lexington.

“I would have quit sooner but I honestly thought I would die if I quit drinking because my body needed it. I almost did die, I went to the Hope Center (in Lexington) and they put me in the V.A. hospital for three days hooked up to I.V.’s. They monitored me that first night and thought I was having a heart attack at one point. I was 36 at the time,” he said.

Though withdrawal from drugs and alcohol could have caused his heart to stop Ormes said at that point it didn’t matter; he felt he had both feet in the grave anyway and something had to give.

“My lowest point, what actually took me to the Hope Center was because my list of things I would never do kept getting shorter. I kept marking off things I said I’d never do and I did it, I even hit a woman towards the end. I don’t remember doing it, I was drunk but that doesn’t excuse it. That was one of the last things on the list of things I checked off, something I said I’d never do,” he said. Ormes went to the Hope Center not long after.

Ormes just celebrated 13 years of sobriety on June 6, he said he’s never been tempted to go back to drinking or using drugs.

“Now I try to give back and be a part of a recovery community and help others. I know I had a lot of people praying for me, at the time it made me mad though. I remember going to my dad’s church once and seeing my name on the prayer list and I was mad about it and asked why he had me on a prayer list—I know now why, he was worried to death about me,” he said.

Ormes is very active in his church and continues his sobriety by going to Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery program that meets weekly that he helped launch four years ago at CrossPoint Community Church. Ormes said the program really changed his life.

“Sometimes I’ll complain I’m too busy but then I remember this is what I used to pray for. Creating memories with family and friends instead of being in a drunken stupor and not remembering anything I did. Having to read my texts the next morning to see who I made mad. I thank God I’m busy every weekend, busy building relationships and memories,” he said.

Before his journey with sobriety started, Ormes said his and his family’s weekends were spent very differently.

“My dad and my uncles who I’d lost touch with because I didn’t want to use them so I just didn’t go around them, well on the weekends they would drive around all weekend trying to catch a glimpse of me to see if I was still alive,” he said.

One of the biggest changes for Ormes was caring deeply about people again and the community he was raised in, he said his views on life are different now. Before getting sober Ormes said he didn’t care about his job performance or his family, he cared about finding a way to get money for alcohol every day.

“I wouldn’t say I was ever suicidal but I was reckless with my life and would have almost welcome death. In my mind it wouldn’t have bothered me or anybody if I died. Today it’s totally the opposite, I care for my life and for my family and what my passing would do to my family. Now when it comes to my health, if there’s something that needs to be fixed I do what I need to fix it. I think caring for myself came with my recovery, and if you can’t care for yourself then you can’t care for others,” he said.

Now Ormes is the director of maintenance at Kenton Pointe Assisted Living Community, where he is such a valued employee the facility posts about his willingness to do any work needed and with a great attitude on social media.

When starting recovery Ormes said if he had made a list of everything he wanted out of recovery he would have been deprived in comparison to what he actually received.

“When I went to that first meeting the only things I thought I wanted was to learn how to just be a social drinker or really just to get people to leave me alone. I thought alcohol was the problem, but alcohol was never the problem—it was the band-aid for other issues I had and things in me I needed to work on,” he said.

Being open about his past and recovery is part of Ormes’s efforts to spread hope to others struggling with addiction, letting others know recovery is possible and how life looks very different on the other side of recovery.

“Before I didn’t know there were people out there who didn’t drink, I didn’t know there were people out there just living and enjoying life without alcohol—I didn’t know it was possible. I arranged my day around where I could go and drink, if I couldn’t drink there I didn’t go there. I was so bad off before recovery that after I’d been sober for a while I saw a guy I used to buy drugs from and he was happy for me that I had found sobriety. He said he thought I was going to die,” he said.

Ormes feels if the person he has now met the person he was before, he wouldn’t have liked him and wouldn’t want to know him.

Leaving who he was behind gave him back his family and brought other people into his life that he loves, he also found his church family in CrossPoint Community Church where he was baptized just one year ago. Ormes said he is living and loving a life now that he didn’t know could exist 13 years ago and hopes his story will give hope to others.