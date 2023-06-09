The Buffalo Trace District Health Department recently released the final COVID-19 pandemic numbers.

According to BTDHD District Director Victor McKay, through May 11, 2023, there were 144 COVID-19 related deaths. In Mason County, 120 lives were lost and in Robertson County, there were 24 lives lost.

“COVID-19 affected just about everyone in the communities we serve,” McKay said. “Just about every one of us had family members, co-workers and friends the COVID-19 virus touched in one way or another.”

Total COVID-19 cases reported included 6,582 in Mason County and 927 cases in Robertson County.

There were 14,608 COVID-19 vaccines administered by the health department through May 11, 2023.

“Nearly 58 percent of Mason Countians received at least a single dose of the vaccine,” McKay said. “About 42 percent of Robertson County received COVID-19 vaccinations as well.”

According to McKay, reporting COVID-19 cases is no longer required as the health emergency was lifted by the federal government in May.

The health department has now shifted focus back to services that were provided before the pandemic.

“We will no longer be updating COVID numbers on our website since reporting is longer required,” McKay said. “We know people are still testing positive and we will continue to monitor as needed.”

Mason and Robertson County residents will still have access to vaccines and be able to test until notified otherwise.

The Bi-valent vaccine requires one dose for ages 12 through 64 years. Those who are under 12 years of age and those who are over the age of 65 will need two doses.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be available.

Residents can stay up to date on COVID-19 by visiting kycovid19.ky.gov.

McKay said there were several people who played a role in helping during the pandemic.

“We reached out to Rhonda Sims who heads the nursing program at MCTC. She was more than willing to assist. Her staff and students assisted with several of our clinics over a two-year period. The Kentucky National Guard sent their Strike Teams to assist in our efforts as well,” McKay said. “Kate Hendrickson, Margaret Denham, Peggy Gilligan and Debbie Nolder; when I contacted these individuals, they did not hesitate to say yes. Just wanted to know when and where.”

McKay said there were locations that also played an important role during the pandemic.

“The folks at the boys and girls club were great to work with. It is a great facility that offered everything needed in providing such a huge undertaking,” he said.

The Mason County School District also opened up the Fieldhouse, the Robertson County School opened up and local area volunteer fire departments all allowed for vaccine clinic use.