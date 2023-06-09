BROOKSVILLE — On Friday, June 9, Bracken County Family Resource Center is hosting a Kickin’ Off Summer Bash for Bracken County families.

According to Samantha Wilson, a director at the resource center, this is the first year that Bracken County is hosting a summer bash for students. She said there have been movie nights in the past but it has never extended to this level.

Wilson noted the district has only been doing movie nights since last year. She said the resource center tries to host one in the summer and one near Halloween.

According to Wilson, the family resource center began offering events and movie nights as a means of connecting families and community members. She noted the cost of movie expenses and a desire to aid families as best as possible.

“We have a decent amount of families that can’t always afford to do that stuff (movie nights) for their children so we want to give them the opportunity to do so,” Wilson said. She noted the event is free to all Bracken County families with students enrolled in any Bracken County school.

On Friday, Bracken County families can enjoy a free movie night with several activities and Kona Ice, a popular snow cone vendor, Wilson said.

According to Wilson, Kona Ice will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the event. There will also be bounce houses on site and a raffle basket, she said.

Bounce houses will be available until the movie begins, Wilson said. She said Lilo and Stitch is the movie that was chosen. It will begin playing at 9 p.m.

Wilson suggested families bring blankets, chairs, and drinks to enjoy during the movie. She added that popcorn will be provided at the event.

To enter the raffle basket, families can go to the family resource center’s Facebook page to share and comment “SHARED” on a post made with the poster for the event. Raffle baskets will also be available at the event, the post said.

Wilson noted there would be handouts for families regarding mental health assistance and information on vaping and how to stop. She said the handouts are almost always available at any event the family resource center hosts.

Wilson said families do not need to come for every activity in order to attend a single one. She said the event is “come as you want” so there is no need to do everything offered.

Wilson expressed a desire to keep hosting events like the Kickin’ Off Summer Bash in the future. She is glad to extend those opportunities to families, she said.

If anybody is interested in volunteering to work the event, please contact the Bracken County Family Resource Center at 606-735-3349.