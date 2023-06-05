This youngster has a look of determination on his face as he takes part in a pedal tractor pull during the second annual May’s Lick Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show held at Hinton Mills over the weekend.

This youngster has a look of determination on his face as he takes part in a pedal tractor pull during the second annual May’s Lick Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show held at Hinton Mills over the weekend.

This youngster has a look of determination on his face as he takes part in a pedal tractor pull during the second annual May’s Lick Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show held at Hinton Mills over the weekend.