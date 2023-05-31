If you’re like me, I read my paper, then pull out the sales circulars to see what deals I can find. I get my shopping list together and hang it on the refrigerator until I’m heading out to the stores.

But wait,where’s my Kroger ad? This week, you’ll notice something missing from your paper. Again, where’s my Kroger circular?! It’s not an oversight or insert miss, it’s the new normal for Kroger. Beginning with the Kroger sale that runs May 31-June 6, Kroger will no longer be sending print circulars to be placed into our publications. Instead, Kroger suggests shoppers create a digital account so shoppers can view the weekly digital sales flyer and access digital coupons.

According to a news release, “Kroger has been conducting research for over two years to better understand the changing media consumption habits of our customers”. The analysis and data provided resulted in the discontinued distribution of the Kroger printed weekly circular within our regional printed publications. Those publications include The Ledger Independent, The Advertiser, The Brown County Press, The Peoples Defender, Ripley Bee, News Democrat and Clermont Sun. Kroger informed news outlets that this transition was a way for the company to cut costs amid declining print newspaper subscriptions.

As we’ve seen in our industry, more and more people are accessing our information in various ways and formats. Although we still obtain a healthy number of print subscribers, our digital presence continues to increase with more people making the switch and utilizing our websites, e-editions and mobile apps.

I don’t know about you, but I still prefer printed products. I like holding the physical newspaper in my hand and getting ink on my fingers as I turn the pages. The Kroger switch from print to digital will certainly force a change in my habits. Kroger has been promoting this change for the past few weeks on the front page of their circulars to help prepare us for the switch. Sources have shared Kroger will still have print circulars available at some stores but didn’t expand on which locations. Should you wish to inquire about how to obtain a printed copy of the Kroger weekly ad, please contact Kroger direct at 1-800-KROGERS (1-800-576-4377).