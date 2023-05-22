Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced Katrina Hinton, RN, as a DAISY Award recipient.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes individual nurses throughout the year for their extraordinary, compassionate care. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.

The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of an auto-immune disease (hence the name, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) Patrick received extraordinary care from his nurses, and his family felt compelled to express their profound gratitude for the compassion and skill nurses bring to patients and families every day. The DAISY Award celebrates nurses in over 5,400 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world.

At Meadowview Regional Medical Center, DAISY Award honorees personify remarkable patient experience. These nurses consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our nursing community. Katrina was nominated along with Jessica Banta, Kandi Turner, Layne Martin, Sarah Simms, Angie Toller, Ean Spaulding, Ally Moore, Brittany Gilliam, Pam Redden, Lori Woods, Shy Spencer, Katie Enders, Katie Stewart and Sherry Pence.

“Nurses are heroes every day,” said Linda Hunter, market chief nursing officer for Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. Katrina performs in a caring and gentle manner and is giving of herself to improve the health of our patients.”

If you or someone you know would like to submit a Meadowview Regional Medical Center DAISY Award nomination, go to www.flemingcountyhospital.org/for-patients-and-visitors/daisy-award. For more information about The DAISY Award and the Foundation’s other recognition of nurses, faculty, and students, visit www.DAISYfoundation.org