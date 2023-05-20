The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in

Maysville and Mason County during the period of May 22- June 4, officials said.

During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.

Traffic safety checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help

promote highway safety.