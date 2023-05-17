Lorelai Rice, age 11, VFW Post 2734 Patriot’s Pen essay contest winner and state runner-up, placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans buried in Wedonia Cemetery.

Lorelai Rice, age 11, VFW Post 2734 Patriot’s Pen essay contest winner and state runner-up, placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans buried in Wedonia Cemetery.

Lorelai Rice, age 11, VFW Post 2734 Patriot’s Pen essay contest winner and state runner-up, placing American flags at the gravesites of veterans buried in Wedonia Cemetery.