The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes in state highway work zones, officials with the cabinet said.

Roadside mowing has started in many Kentucky counties. Motorists should watch for mobile operations — traffic will be slowed behind mowers and may not be able to pass at times.

In addition to mowing and other daily maintenance, the Highway District 9 Road Report includes the following road construction this week:

LEWIS COUNTY — Kentucky 984 (Little Cabin Creek) is scheduled for paving between the Mason-Lewis county line and Kentucky 57. When working, crews will pave the full width of the road, and the road will be temporarily closed to thru traffic. Local traffic will be held for extended periods of time. Motorists should plan travel accordingly or reroute via Kentucky 1443, Kentucky 3309, etc. Watch message boards for schedule and changes.

State highway crews will be patching blacktop in various areas this week on Kentucky 3311, Kentucky 474, Kentucky 344. Expect one-lane or flagged traffic, delays.

MASON COUNTY — Contractors will be paving Kentucky 10 between Kentucky 9 AA Highway and Germantown. Expect one-lane, flagged traffic in work areas.

Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic where crews are performing daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, mowing, and other roadway repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

In addition to providing real-time traffic information online at GoKY.ky.gov or via Waze on your smartphone, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 updates road work on social media at Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 and at Twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

WORK ZONE TIP

— Slow down, buckle up, and expect the unexpected.

— Stay alert, and avoid distractions.

— Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead, and between construction workers and equipment.

— Obey road crew flaggers, and pay attention to message boards and warning signs.

— Plan ahead: Visit ky.gov or use Waze to see where road work is taking place. Or visit your highway district’s social media accounts. Find your district at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictPages.