After publishing several stories regarding the cock-fighting and bribery charges, indictment, and conviction against Cruz Alejandro “Alex” Mercado-Vazquez, the last of which was published on March 31, 2023 and can be read at https://maysville-online.com/top-stories/207095/maysville-man-pleads-guilty-to-bribery-attempt, it was mentioned that there were several letters written on his behalf asking for leniency in sentencing.

There were 20 such letters entered into evidence and each can be read here: https://maysville-online.com/local-news/207637/cruz-alejandro-alex-mercado-letters-of-leniency