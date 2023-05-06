Home News Good vibrations News Good vibrations May 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Mason County High School freshman Makaylynn Crabtree glides her fingers across the top of the glass to make it ring out with resonance in Josh Underwood’s AP Physics class. Mason County High School freshman Makaylynn Crabtree glides her fingers across the top of the glass to make it ring out with resonance in Josh Underwood’s AP Physics class. View Comments Editor's Picks Pavilion Market set to open next week Ledger Independent - May 6, 2023 Saturday, May 13, will mark the season opening of the Pavilion Market in downtown Maysville. Inmates build play place Ledger Independent - May 5, 2023 Inmates at the Mason County Detention Center recently constructed a play place at Cummins Nature Preserve. Internship leads to career success for MCTC grad Ledger Independent - May 4, 2023 Former Army veteran Rafael Roca, nicknamed “Roca,” has become an inspiration for aspiring Information Technology professionals after successfully launching his career at Traditional Bank in Mount Sterling. May is Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month Ledger Independent - May 4, 2023 FRANKFORT — May is National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month and Kentuckians are reminded to watch out for each other on the road – whether on two wheels or four. Years of Framing presents Carolina Road, Kentucky Just Us Ledger Independent - May 1, 2023 Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road and Kentucky Just Us will be a double feature at the 104th Years of Farming show on Sunday, May 7 at Double S Entertainment, 150 Foster Street, Flemingsburg. Load more