HEBRON — A body recovered from the Ohio River on April 24 has been identified as an Aberdeen, Ohio man, officials said.

News reports said Billy Lee Cordes, 41, was identified after detectives forensically lifted latent fingerprints from the remains,

according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The samples were then entered into a system for identification and came back as a match for Cordes, according to the news reports.

Cordes allegedly went into the Ohio River from the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport on April 7, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

On Monday night, officers responded 4000 block of River Road in Hebron in northern Kentucky for a report of a dead body found in the Ohio River.

No foul play is expected, police said.