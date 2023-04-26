Mid-week will be ‘tastefully’ entertaining at Kenton Stories with Spirit downtown.

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6 p.m., Poetry Open ‘Mike’ Night will liven the bookstore and Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. a professionally guided bourbon tasting of Hartfield & Co. Distillery bourbons will be enjoyed in the boutique bar.

Poetry Open ‘Mike’ Night has grown in popularity exponentially every month at Kenton Stories with Spirit. Poets and audience are enjoying the readings of local literary talent. This month’s theme for the writers is ‘Mom’ which should bring a plethora of joy, tears, and smiles from listeners, if the works are as emotionally charged as March’s ‘Green’ theme was. April’s Poetry date will be Wednesday evening instead of the regular last Thursday of the month due to a unique experience in bourbon tasting scheduled this Thursday evening.

Hartfield & Co. Distillery’s Rachel Goldy will guide bourbon aficionados and casual sippers alike in a tasting of several of the small batch distillery’s bourbons.

Hartfield & Co. Distillery is in Paris, Ky and is the first distillery licensed there since Prohibition closed the industry in 1919.

“To preserve the tradition of a pre-prohibition style bourbon, that emulates the profile of how the spirit would have tasted over 100 years ago” is their philosophy.

A tasting of their wares will be available with a pre-purchased ticket beginning at 6 p.m., at Kenton Stories with Spirit. A beautifully etched Glencairn glass will be gifted to attendees from the distillery with the tasting.

From thought to heart to tastebuds, there looks to be something for everyone at Kenton this week.