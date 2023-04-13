Home News Stayin’ alive News Stayin’ alive April 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Mason County High School junior Lilly Staggs practices CPR on a recent field trip with Mrs. Lisa Grannis’ anatomy and physiology class. The students attended the Health Opportunity Workshop at Morehead Conference Center. View Comments Editor's Picks Ion Center hosting Dine to Make a Difference Ledger Independent - April 12, 2023 The Ion Center will host its annual Dining to Make a Difference event on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Limestone Event Center in Maysville. County, city discuss road repairs Ledger Independent - April 12, 2023 City and county officials have discussed which roads they are going to “push” to the state for annual road projects. Ledger Independent - April 10, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — As a youngster growing up in Georgetown, Joe Rockey already knew he would one day be a firefighter in his community. Brown County girl gets life-saving transplant Ledger Independent - April 8, 2023 GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A little girl in Brown County, Ohio, recently received a new heart after being on the path to a transplant since she was first diagnosed with a heart defect. GEAR UP Kentucky names Students of the Year Ledger Independent - April 7, 2023 Four local students are among those GEAR UP Kentucky has named among the 12 students selected as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year. Load more