Home News One you mark, get set, go! News One you mark, get set, go! April 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The kindergarten class at St. Patrick School anxiously waits for their Easter Egg Hunt to begin. The kindergarten class at St. Patrick School anxiously waits for their Easter Egg Hunt to begin. View Comments Editor's Picks GEAR UP Kentucky names Students of the Year Ledger Independent - April 7, 2023 Four local students are among those GEAR UP Kentucky has named among the 12 students selected as 2022-23 GEAR UP Kentucky Students of the Year. Street sweeper notices being issued Ledger Independent - April 7, 2023 With spring comes the roll-out schedule for the city’s street sweeper. BCS to implement new program Ledger Independent - April 5, 2023 The Bracken County School District is partnering with the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office for a new program called “Too Good for Drugs, Too Good for Violence.” Volksmarch in Maysville is today Ledger Independent - April 3, 2023 Nationwide the American Volkssport Association, also known as America’s Walking Club, celebrates National Walking Week April 1 through April 7. The AVA took over the hosting of National Walking Week from the American Heart Association in 2020. Finally Ledger Independent - April 1, 2023 Governor Andy Beshear signed into law on Friday Senate Bill 47, legalizing medicinal cannabis in Kentucky. Load more