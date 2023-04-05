On Good Friday, April 7, Gordy Jones will sign his book, ‘Divinely Encountered,’, from 4-6:30 p.m., at

Kenton Stories with Spirit in downtown Maysville.

Jones is a Shepherd House minister, MCTC professor, and new local author.

”I feel blessed and hope I can return that feeling to our community through service, spoken and the

written word,” Jones said.

When he is not teaching and motivating students at MCTC, he is inspiring citizens at Shepherd’s House by word and action, including donations of food and other necessities.

He describes his book as part inspiration and part biography with each chapter standing alone so that it can be read over time or when the mood moves the reader. His voice is heart-felt and honest in his commitment to faith, family, and Maysville’s local community.

Kenton will be collecting non-perishable food that you drop by the shop from April 2 to April 7. Jones will take the collected items to the Shepherd House Food Pantry. Their pantry assists an average of 240 needy families once a month with groceries.

During Jones ’reading and book signing, there will be sushi served to patrons with pre-purchased tickets from 4:30-7 p.m. All-you-can-eat Sushi Night is a popular event at Kenton.

Kenton Stories with Spirit will welcome Jones to read from his original work for an evening with delicious seafood, good company, and a chance to give back locally