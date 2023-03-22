An opportunity to indulge in some great artistry and delicious chocolate in Maysville is just around the corner.

Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey, Events Coordinator Gena Cissna, and Old Washington Inc. have been busy planning the event recently, according to Bailey.

Old Washington Inc. is made up of businesses in Old Washington. Each business has a “say” in the program, according to Bailey. She also said she, Cissna, and Old Washington Inc. meet once a month to discuss any upcoming events and the general condition of Old Washington.

Maysville’s annual Art and Chocolate Festival will take place on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held in Old Washington at 2028 Old Main Street in Maysville. Currently, there are four activities scheduled during the festival.

Bailey said there will be lots of great food and chocolate vendors from Cincinnati and other cities in the area, along with a baby animal petting zoo during the duration of the festival. The petting zoo will be next to the Marshall Key House, according to the event page on the Visit Maysville Facebook.

An Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. According to the event page, there will be separate hunts for ages three and under, four to six, and seven and up. All hunts will begin at the same time. From noon to 2 p.m., there will be a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, according to Bailey.

“I am super excited for the event,” said Bailey. “We had over 1,700 people at last year’s event.” Bailey is hoping there will be a similar, or bigger, turnout for this year’s event. She also said she feels that the festival is a “really fantastic event.”

There will likely be more events scheduled before the festival date. Any other times that are not listed will be on the event page on the Visit Maysville Facebook page.

For more information on the activities and festival contact [email protected] or the Events Coordinator Gena Cissna at [email protected]